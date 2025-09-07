The Must-Plant Tree That'll Bring Hummingbirds To Your Yard From Spring To Fall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few spectacles excite backyard birders as much as vibrantly-colored hummingbirds zipping around in a display of aerial acrobatics. So, it is little wonder that so many put so much effort into transforming yards into hummingbird havens. While picking the perfect spot to hang hummingbird feeders can help in this effort, so can adding color and nectar-producing plants. The desert willow will do both and is a must-plant tree that'll bring hummingbirds to your yard from spring to fall.

Planting a desert willow is an easy way to add more color to your yard to attract hummingbirds. The bloom of a desert willow is typically reddish-pink or purple, with white or yellow accents streaked along its throat — colors hummingbirds find particularly attractive. Like many of the stunning plants that attract hummingbirds to your garden and yard, desert willows produce a somewhat funnel- or bell-shaped flower. Hummingbirds are especially fond of these shaped blooms, as they are a perfect feeding vessel to accommodate their long beaks.

The timing of desert willow blooms is another reason it is an ideal addition to your backyard hummingbird sanctuary. Typically, the first blooms appear in late spring. The tree continues to bloom throughout the summer and until the first frosts arrive in late fall or early winter. This timing coincides with the spring and fall migrations in most areas, as well as providing fresh nectar for those birds that stay through the summer months. So, regardless of where hummingbirds go in winter, if you plant a desert willow, they will be coming to your yard from spring to fall.