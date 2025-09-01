The Myths And Truths To Where Hummingbirds Really Go In The Winter

The majority of backyard birders in North America long to see more hummingbirds in their yards each year. In an effort to attract these tiny avarians, much thought is given to which flowers to plant and when to hang feeders. The latter question is typically answered by geographic location and the timing of the hummingbird migration through each region. While everyone enjoys watching hummingbirds when they are around, typically spring through early fall in most of the Lower 48, there is some confusion as to where hummingbirds really go in the winter and how they get there. The answer is: it depends on the species.

Almost every species of hummingbird in the United States undertakes some sort of migration to their winter home in the fall, then back again during the spring. They all get there the same way — they fly. However, because many of these migratory routes are so long and hummingbirds are so small, many speculative myths have arisen to suggest they may receive assistance on their journey or don't actually migrate at all. Those falsehoods range from hummers riding on the backs of larger migrating birds to them entering a long hibernation until the weather sufficiently warms again. However, the reality is these diminutive birds fly the entire way powered by only their tiny wings.

As the time of migration comes closer, hummingbirds begin packing on weight to sustain themselves on their long flight. Typically, they gain 25% to 40% of their body weight in preparation for the trip, during which they will often cover as much as 23 miles a day and up to 500 miles without stopping.