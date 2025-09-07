How To Safely Jump-Start A Lawn Mower Battery With Your Car (But Should You?)

Whether you have a push mower, a riding lawn mower, or a lawn tractor, many of their engines are powered by batteries. And the batteries are similar to automobile batteries except they are smaller, cost less, and have fewer amps. But there is another similarity. It doesn't matter if your lawn mower is from Home Depot or Lowe's — you can drain the battery by leaving the ignition on or not using the machine for a long period of time.

Batteries don't last forever. They wear out and run down, just like your vehicle's battery. If the charge from your mower's battery is dead after being unused for many months, and your mower and car have the same voltage (12V is most common) — you can try jump-starting your lawn mower battery before spending money on a new replacement.

There are a few ways you can tell if the battery just needs a jump start or it needs replacing. If the battery doesn't work even after attempting to jump-start it, more than likely it will need to be replaced. If the battery has to be jump-started again after each use, that is another indication it has gotten too old and you'll need a new one. Dirty terminals can prevent the battery from working properly, so if you notice corrosion, clean the terminals before you jump-start the battery. When the sides of the battery case are bulging or swollen, the battery is damaged and should not be jump-started. This sign means an immediate replacement is necessary as it could explode and cause serious injury.