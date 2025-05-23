How To Choose Between Home Depot And Lowe's When Buying A New Lawn Mower

The Home Depot offers gas, battery, and corded lawn mowers. Their options range from riding lawn mowers to self-propelled and push lawn mowers, and they even sport reel options if you're looking for a lower maintenance mower. While Home Depot's lawn mower prices vary (especially between different types of mowers), they do offer sales and temporary offers for certain holidays.

Home Depot also has a thirty-day return policy on gas-powered equipment – giving you peace of mind about your purchase. For non-gas equipment, the policy isn't as clear. However, it appears Home Depot does accept most purchases back within 90 days, and there is a customer support contact provided where you can reach out for questions specific to your return. With both retailers, it's important to remember that pricing and policies are always subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, always check with the retailer first.

One popular choice at Home Depot is the John Deere Z315E riding lawn mower for $3,299. This model is a zero-turn lawn mower with a 3-gallon gas tank fit to cut anywhere between 1 and 2 acres. Currently sitting at 475 reviews, this mower has 4.4 out of 5 stars. While many reviewers raved about the overall efficiency of the mower in their yards, some of the lower-rated reviews complained about issues with delivery from Home Depot as well as some issues with the mower. As one buyer opined, "It's a good mower, but Home Depot didn't make the experience great at all. My mower was delivered with no key or manual. After I had to drive to the next city over to get the key and manual, I get home to start it, and the battery is garbage. I call them and had two choices, return the whole mower or go to John Deere and try to exchange the battery."

