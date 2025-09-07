How To Repurpose Measuring Cups In Your Garden
For those who take pride in being environmentally friendly, upcycling old or worn-out items is a satisfying way to cut down on waste and save money. Whether it's reusing empty Mason jars and turning them into DIY bird feeders or repurposing an old towel for a chic planter, there are countless ways to make the most of what you already have. And before you toss out your old kitchen tools, why not give your measuring cups a second life outdoors? With a little ingenuity, they can be repurposed to make your gardening chores a lot easier, especially when it comes to measurements.
While any recycled container can be useful for backyard projects, measuring cups are actually designed to measure, so they can be used to for everything from water and fertilizer to soil amendments and herbicides. Of course, when scooping up chemicals, it's wise to mark your measuring cups so you don't confuse them with your kitchen utensils. (In fact, it's smart to have dedicated measuring cups for all your chemical products, including the ones inside your home, to avoid cross contamination with food.) Also, make sure to clean your measuring cups between use so you don't accidentally mix chemicals that shouldn't be combined.
Give measuring cups a second life in your garden
In addition to measuring out garden essentials, measuring cups can be used in tasks such as holding small tools or growing succulents. In fact, they may have more uses in the garden than they do in the kitchen. After all, almost all measuring cups have handles, which makes them perfect for scooping materials like bird seed and potting soil without making a mess. You can use them to hold plant labels, portion seeds for planting, or mix paint and stain.
An old Pyrex glass measuring cup without markings can be repurposed into a DIY rain gauge, and the antique metal ones make charming mini planters. (Just remember to add holes in the bottom so water can drain.) Plus, you can use a measuring cup to make the perfect bird feeder. When it comes to crafting unique home decor items with vintage measuring cups, you're only limited by your imagination. If you've got old metal measuring spoons, you can even use those to make a cute wind chime.
Of course, when you're crafting, you can find vintage measuring cups at thrift stores and yard sales if you run out of the ones tucked away in your kitchen drawers. They're also readily available on Esty and in antique shops.