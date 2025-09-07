How To Repurpose Measuring Cups In Your Garden

For those who take pride in being environmentally friendly, upcycling old or worn-out items is a satisfying way to cut down on waste and save money. Whether it's reusing empty Mason jars and turning them into DIY bird feeders or repurposing an old towel for a chic planter, there are countless ways to make the most of what you already have. And before you toss out your old kitchen tools, why not give your measuring cups a second life outdoors? With a little ingenuity, they can be repurposed to make your gardening chores a lot easier, especially when it comes to measurements.

While any recycled container can be useful for backyard projects, measuring cups are actually designed to measure, so they can be used to for everything from water and fertilizer to soil amendments and herbicides. Of course, when scooping up chemicals, it's wise to mark your measuring cups so you don't confuse them with your kitchen utensils. (In fact, it's smart to have dedicated measuring cups for all your chemical products, including the ones inside your home, to avoid cross contamination with food.) Also, make sure to clean your measuring cups between use so you don't accidentally mix chemicals that shouldn't be combined.