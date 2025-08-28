Repurpose An Old Towel For This Chic DIY Planter Idea

You may love to repurpose household staples into garden decor, but this project takes things to a new level. Don't discard those old bath towels and beach towels; upcycle them into something completely unique, stylish, and functional for your patio or yard. Stained towels are optimal for this clever DIY project that transforms them into one-of-a-kind concrete planters. The process is simple and the end result is stunning as a one-of-a-kind statement piece to display with or without plants, as Watch Share Save demonstrates on YouTube.

Besides an old towel, you'll need a quick-setting concrete mix, plastic wrap, a bucket or plastic tub, and a trowel — plus some stacked objects to use as a drying stand while the concrete sets. A pair of heavy-duty rubber gloves is also a good idea since you'll be handling a concrete-soaked towel, which can be quite messy. Set up a work area on flat ground by covering it with a plastic tarp for easier cleanup. Wear eye protection along with old clothes and shoes, because working with wet concrete may cause splatters.

To get started, fold the towel in half and in half again, then cut an arc on it to create a basic oval shape on it once it's unfolded. When cutting, make sure to cut away the hems rather than the folded portions of the towel. If it's difficult to visualize, folding it in half instead of in quarters may make it easier. There's no exact measurements needed for the final planter, but the shape of the towel dictates the form of the final concrete planter.