Repurpose An Old Towel For This Chic DIY Planter Idea
You may love to repurpose household staples into garden decor, but this project takes things to a new level. Don't discard those old bath towels and beach towels; upcycle them into something completely unique, stylish, and functional for your patio or yard. Stained towels are optimal for this clever DIY project that transforms them into one-of-a-kind concrete planters. The process is simple and the end result is stunning as a one-of-a-kind statement piece to display with or without plants, as Watch Share Save demonstrates on YouTube.
Besides an old towel, you'll need a quick-setting concrete mix, plastic wrap, a bucket or plastic tub, and a trowel — plus some stacked objects to use as a drying stand while the concrete sets. A pair of heavy-duty rubber gloves is also a good idea since you'll be handling a concrete-soaked towel, which can be quite messy. Set up a work area on flat ground by covering it with a plastic tarp for easier cleanup. Wear eye protection along with old clothes and shoes, because working with wet concrete may cause splatters.
To get started, fold the towel in half and in half again, then cut an arc on it to create a basic oval shape on it once it's unfolded. When cutting, make sure to cut away the hems rather than the folded portions of the towel. If it's difficult to visualize, folding it in half instead of in quarters may make it easier. There's no exact measurements needed for the final planter, but the shape of the towel dictates the form of the final concrete planter.
The steps to create your unique concrete planter
Cover the outside of a bucket in plastic wrap to use as the mold for your concrete creation. Place it upside down atop a tall stack of buckets on the tarp so the concrete-soaked towel won't touch the ground as it sets. Mix concrete with water in another bucket. Make the mixture more watery than directed on the package so the liquid soaks into the towel. Push the towel into the mix and repeatedly work with your hands, squeeze out liquid, and flipping it around and around. Make sure it's completely saturated without any dry spots.
Drape the towel over the stacked bucket mold in the shape you prefer. Manipulate the towel to position it and to create pleats. (If you have a little concrete left over, put it to good use by turning it into DIY concrete garden cobblestones.) Once you're pleased, let it set for several days in a dry place until solidified. Brush off loose bits, then carefully twist and lift the towel off the mold and set the new planter upright. Spray paint it in the colors of your choice. Don't forget to drill a few drainage holes in the bottom.
Concrete planters can absorb water and may leach lime into the soil, so apply a concrete sealant to the inside if you plan on adding soil and plants. Another option that allows you to swap out plants anytime is to use the concrete towel planter as a shell for a plant that's already in a pot. For another unique planter project, try this DIY copycat stone planter.