A DIY Hack That'll Transform An Old Mug Into The Perfect Bird Feeder

It's not difficult to collect more coffee or tea mugs than you need — especially when they're so charming and cute! Instead of slimming down your collection to make more room in your kitchen cabinet, why not give a well-loved piece — one that's older or chipped — a new purpose? With a little creativity, you can turn a favorite mug into a whimsical hanging bird feeder — a simple method to attract more songbirds to your yard. It can even make a great gift! It's also a fun and functional way to repurpose an extra cup — it just might become a favorite addition to your porch or garden. You could even hang it in tandem with another kitchen staple that makes a great DIY bird feeder — a soup ladle.

Whether you hang your feeder from a shepherd's hook or your porch railing, it will add a charming touch to your outdoor space, providing delightful company while you sip your morning brew. If you don't have a spare mug on hand, no worries! This DIY idea works with just about any vessel with a handle. An old pitcher, measuring cup, or even a vintage teacup will work just as well. If you'd like to add extra seating to your feeder, consider gluing on a wooden chopstick or teaspoon perch. Another option: attach your mug to a saucer to give them a place to land and for seeds to spill. Secondhand shops or garage sales are bound to offer inexpensive, quirky finds perfect for a craft like this. No matter what you use, this project can add a touch of personality to your outdoor space and extra joy to your daily routine.