A DIY Hack That'll Transform An Old Mug Into The Perfect Bird Feeder
It's not difficult to collect more coffee or tea mugs than you need — especially when they're so charming and cute! Instead of slimming down your collection to make more room in your kitchen cabinet, why not give a well-loved piece — one that's older or chipped — a new purpose? With a little creativity, you can turn a favorite mug into a whimsical hanging bird feeder — a simple method to attract more songbirds to your yard. It can even make a great gift! It's also a fun and functional way to repurpose an extra cup — it just might become a favorite addition to your porch or garden. You could even hang it in tandem with another kitchen staple that makes a great DIY bird feeder — a soup ladle.
Whether you hang your feeder from a shepherd's hook or your porch railing, it will add a charming touch to your outdoor space, providing delightful company while you sip your morning brew. If you don't have a spare mug on hand, no worries! This DIY idea works with just about any vessel with a handle. An old pitcher, measuring cup, or even a vintage teacup will work just as well. If you'd like to add extra seating to your feeder, consider gluing on a wooden chopstick or teaspoon perch. Another option: attach your mug to a saucer to give them a place to land and for seeds to spill. Secondhand shops or garage sales are bound to offer inexpensive, quirky finds perfect for a craft like this. No matter what you use, this project can add a touch of personality to your outdoor space and extra joy to your daily routine.
High tea in the trees, with bird seed
For this project, you'll need a strong adhesive like Gorilla Glue or E6000. If you're adding a saucer, place it face up, apply a generous amount of glue to its center, lay the teacup on its side and firmly press together. The effect should be one of a teacup spilling its delicious contents onto the saucer. When adding a perch, apply a dab of strong adhesive to your chosen perch and glue it to the inside of the teacup or pitcher. Position the perch so a portion of it sticks out to serve as a landing spot. In all cases, let the adhesive cure for at least 24 hours for a strong bond.
Once the glue has fully dried, simply slip the teacup handle over a shepherd's hook to hang it. Alternatively, you can tie and knot twine or fishing wire to your feeder's handle, fashioning the ends into a loop for hanging. You could even make several, creating an ornament-laden vibe like the Teacup Tree in Victoria, British Columbia. Then amply fill your feeder with bird food and hang the feeder where it will be easily visible. Make sure you put your bird feeder in the right place: it should be either within three feet of a window or 30 feet away (to minimize collisions), and high enough to deter cats. Hang it close to, but not directly in, shrubs or trees so birds can quickly escape predators.