A DIY Sandbox That'll Make Your Outdoor Space More Kid-Friendly

The sandbox is an iconic kid-friendly outdoor space, where children have the freedom to play for hours and use their imagination to build fun pretend places. There are hundreds of ideas out there for DIY sandboxes, including kiddie pools, camping tents, and old tractor tires. While these sandboxes have their place, if you're looking for a quick upgrade that will be safe for your kids and last for years, this DIY sandbox made of 6-foot-long 2x6s that you can get from your local hardware store is a better solution. Best of all, you can build it all in one weekend.

For families wanting to create a low-maintenance oasis in their backyard, this DIY sandbox checks all the boxes. It's affordable, sturdy, and easy to build, making it the perfect solution for beginner DIYers. It costs less than $250 and requires only a few simple tools. All you need is a flat spot with some shade and plenty of space for kids to move around. For safety, pick a spot that's private and easy to supervise.

Choosing the right type of sand is also important. It must be clean and free of contaminants, so it's best to select a bagged product from one of the big box stores. Make sure whatever you choose is clearly marked as "safe for sandboxes." Calculate how much sand you need by multiplying the length, width, and depth to determine the total cubic feet. For this sandbox, made with 2x6s, you'll need about 16 cubic feet of sand or 32 bags that are 0.5 cubic feet each.