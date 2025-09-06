A DIY Sandbox That'll Make Your Outdoor Space More Kid-Friendly
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The sandbox is an iconic kid-friendly outdoor space, where children have the freedom to play for hours and use their imagination to build fun pretend places. There are hundreds of ideas out there for DIY sandboxes, including kiddie pools, camping tents, and old tractor tires. While these sandboxes have their place, if you're looking for a quick upgrade that will be safe for your kids and last for years, this DIY sandbox made of 6-foot-long 2x6s that you can get from your local hardware store is a better solution. Best of all, you can build it all in one weekend.
For families wanting to create a low-maintenance oasis in their backyard, this DIY sandbox checks all the boxes. It's affordable, sturdy, and easy to build, making it the perfect solution for beginner DIYers. It costs less than $250 and requires only a few simple tools. All you need is a flat spot with some shade and plenty of space for kids to move around. For safety, pick a spot that's private and easy to supervise.
Choosing the right type of sand is also important. It must be clean and free of contaminants, so it's best to select a bagged product from one of the big box stores. Make sure whatever you choose is clearly marked as "safe for sandboxes." Calculate how much sand you need by multiplying the length, width, and depth to determine the total cubic feet. For this sandbox, made with 2x6s, you'll need about 16 cubic feet of sand or 32 bags that are 0.5 cubic feet each.
How to build a DIY backyard sandbox
For building materials, you need four 2x6s, each 6 feet long. Four short pieces of 4x4s at the corners will make them more secure, and as demonstrated by the YouTube channel MI Off-Grid Adventures, screwing a triangle piece of exterior plywood at the top of each corner reinforces the structure to keep it square. You'll also need landscape fabric, exterior screws, and wood sealant. Once you've gathered your tools, you're ready to get started. Mark a 6x6 area in the spot you've chosen, then use a shovel to clear the vegetation.
Lay the weed blocker down, and screw the 6-foot side planks to the 4x4 corner pieces to create a square. Sand the boards to make sure there are no large splinters, then seal them with a high-quality wood sealer to make them weatherproof. After that, you're ready to add the sand. The one golden rule for sandboxes is that they need a cover. This design uses a waterproof cloth Kasla Sandbox Cover, available in a variety of sizes. You may also want to make your playground area safer by adding more privacy to your backyard so you can rest assured that your children are protected while they're playing.
If you're looking for more affordable alternatives for a DIY sandbox, reusing pallet wood is another good choice. Savvy homeowners reuse pallets to upgrade lawn and garden tool storage, build flower planters, and make trellises, and with a little creativity, you can use them to build a budget-friendly sandbox.