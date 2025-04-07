Reuse Wood Pallets To Upgrade Your Lawn And Garden Tool Storage

Staying tidy outdoors can be a big chore. When you're trying to find space to store a dozen different lawn and garden tools, it doesn't help if they fall all over each other. Thankfully, with a few wooden pallets salvaged from the trash heap, you can totally revamp your lawn and garden tool storage. Instead of having your tools scattered all over your shed or garage, you will have a way to organize them to be ready to use at a moment's notice. All you need is a wood pallet or two and some other basic supplies. This storage solution will help you take all the tools a beginner gardener should have and store them safely and accessibly. You can hang a variety of tools, including rakes, hoes, trowels, weed whackers, and more.

Grab some supplies before you get started on your new storage area. You'll want at least one wood pallet that is not rotten or broken. You should also have on hand tools to cut the wood, as well as extra wood if you want to attach feet to your storage caddy. Make your wood pallet storage unit as involved or as simple as you want. For example, you can add hooks or dowels to hang smaller tools, like hand trowels, shears, and axes. If you're not too handy, keep this DIY basic without cutting any of the pallet down or adding hooks.