Reuse Wood Pallets To Upgrade Your Lawn And Garden Tool Storage
Staying tidy outdoors can be a big chore. When you're trying to find space to store a dozen different lawn and garden tools, it doesn't help if they fall all over each other. Thankfully, with a few wooden pallets salvaged from the trash heap, you can totally revamp your lawn and garden tool storage. Instead of having your tools scattered all over your shed or garage, you will have a way to organize them to be ready to use at a moment's notice. All you need is a wood pallet or two and some other basic supplies. This storage solution will help you take all the tools a beginner gardener should have and store them safely and accessibly. You can hang a variety of tools, including rakes, hoes, trowels, weed whackers, and more.
Grab some supplies before you get started on your new storage area. You'll want at least one wood pallet that is not rotten or broken. You should also have on hand tools to cut the wood, as well as extra wood if you want to attach feet to your storage caddy. Make your wood pallet storage unit as involved or as simple as you want. For example, you can add hooks or dowels to hang smaller tools, like hand trowels, shears, and axes. If you're not too handy, keep this DIY basic without cutting any of the pallet down or adding hooks.
How to create a tool storage system out of a wood pallet
The EASIEST pallet project I've ever done! This pallet tool storage is not only super easy and quick to make, but it's incredibly functional!
To take a wood pallet and turn it into a storage caddy for your yard or garage, start with creating a sturdy structure. On TikTok, @sobrighthome creates her caddy in a few easy steps. She starts by cutting off a small portion of the pallet and attaching one long piece to the bottom. This prevents tools from falling out of the bottom. Her caddy gets secured snugly to the side of a shed, but you could also achieve the same storage solution with a freestanding option.
If you're especially handy, pair a wood pallet storage system with other garden DIYs to keep all your essentials ready-to-go whenever. You can keep your garden hose organized with this clever hack that repurposes a bucket. Add your wood pallet caddy to the same wall as your hose storage for easy access. Or find clever ways to repurpose tent poles in your yard and garden for storage and organization, perhaps incorporating them into your wood pallet design.
Beyond tools, wood pallets also make a great storage solution for firewood. Typically, firewood needs to be kept away from moisture to maintain its utility. Storing firewood directly on the damp ground is an easy way to ruin it in the long-term. With a wood pallet, however, you can set your firewood down on another breathable surface. The wood of the pallet will absorb the moisture first.