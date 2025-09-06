How To Fix A Broken Lawn Mower Handle On A Budget

Though not nearly as expensive as their riding mower brethren, a brand new push mower is still going to set you back a couple of hundred dollars. When considering whether or not to purchase a new mower, you need to assess the condition of your current mower to see if it truly needs replacing. And while there are many signs that may indicate it is time for you to ditch your old mower, a broken lower handle is not one of them.

The lower handle of the lawn mower is the hollow tubing that attaches directly to the mower itself. Typically connected by bolts to the engine frame, the lower handle is in closer proximity to the grass being cut. This means that it is more likely to interact with moisture and break due to rust. This tends to occur at the bolt connection.

Depending on the brand, lower handle replacements cost around $40. It's not a massive amount of change, but still something you'd probably like to avoid spending money on. Thankfully, there is a quick fix that can revive your lower handle with an afternoon's work and less than $10 in materials.