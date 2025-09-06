How To Fix A Broken Lawn Mower Handle On A Budget
Though not nearly as expensive as their riding mower brethren, a brand new push mower is still going to set you back a couple of hundred dollars. When considering whether or not to purchase a new mower, you need to assess the condition of your current mower to see if it truly needs replacing. And while there are many signs that may indicate it is time for you to ditch your old mower, a broken lower handle is not one of them.
The lower handle of the lawn mower is the hollow tubing that attaches directly to the mower itself. Typically connected by bolts to the engine frame, the lower handle is in closer proximity to the grass being cut. This means that it is more likely to interact with moisture and break due to rust. This tends to occur at the bolt connection.
Depending on the brand, lower handle replacements cost around $40. It's not a massive amount of change, but still something you'd probably like to avoid spending money on. Thankfully, there is a quick fix that can revive your lower handle with an afternoon's work and less than $10 in materials.
Use conduit pipe as a DIY lawn mower handle replacement
The primary material you will need is ½-inch steel conduit pipe. This will fit inside the tubing of your handle. A 10-foot section of ½-inch EMT conduit costs less than $6 and is more than enough length to fix what you need. Other tools for the job will be a clamp, tape measure, mallet, pipe cutter, and angle grinder. You will also need a hammer to help flatten part of the pipe. A small sledge is preferable, but a regular clawed hammer will work if that is what you have.
Once you've removed the broken piece of the lower handle, slide the conduit inside and measure to where the bolts connect to the upper handle and where the bolts connect with the engine. Cut to length, then flatten the end being connected to the engine, first with a clamp and then with a hammer. Using the broken connection as a guide, mark where the drill holes for the bolts will go. Use the upper bolt connections as a guide as well.
Once you've drilled the holes you need, take the old bolts and attach your "new" lower handle to the mower. This is an easy DIY option if you have the tools, and is a great way to extend your mower's life just a little bit longer. Of course, if you don't like DIY, you can always scour the internet for a good deal on a free mower.