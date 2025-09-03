What To Consider Before Buying A Patio Heater For Your Backyard

There are three primary types of patio heaters we'll discuss here: propane, electric, and natural gas, along with wood fire pits. All are great for keeping your patio warm, but there are benefits and drawbacks for each to be aware of. Propane heaters tend to be less expensive, although you do need to refill the propane tanks when they run out. How often you need to refill the tank depends on the tank size and how frequently you're running it. However, they don't need to be plugged in or connected to anything. Note that propane heaters produce carbon monoxide, which is dangerous to inhale. If your patio is enclosed, it is dangerous to run a gas heater. They also feature a partially open flame and potentially flammable fuel tank, so avoid placement near the grill or any sort of drapery or plastic.

Natural gas heaters also produce carbon monoxide, so they're only safe for open, well-ventilated patios. They also need to be connected to your home's natural gas line, limiting placement and portability. However, natural gas tends to be less expensive than propane or electricity, making this an affordable option if you already have natural gas for building an outdoor kitchen.

Electric heaters do not produce carbon monoxide, making them safe for enclosed spaces, and they don't run out of fuel. The heaters are typically less expensive, although the cost over time depends on the price of electricity in your area. Most electric heaters need to be plugged in to run, but there are rechargeable battery operated options as well. Most importantly, make sure the heater is rated for outdoor use as are any extension cords you use.