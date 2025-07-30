The Best Material For A Patio If You Live In A Rainy Environment

Upgrading your backyard with a patio is an outdoor update that adds serious value to your home. Patios are havens where you can hang out with friends, barbeque, and enjoy a cup of coffee while admiring your garden. A patio has a hardscaped floor, and with the addition of a pergola or another type of cover, it can be used all year round in any weather, becoming an extension of your home. But even with a roof or awning, patios can become a slippery experience if you don't have the right kind of surface for wet weather. Limestone is a good choice that will provide not only a stylish look but traction underfoot on even the rainiest of days.

Limestone comes in a variety of colors and patterns that will bring a classic look to your patio space. Its natural texture makes it a safe surface even when wet, which is also why it's a go-to surface around pools and spas. Limestone textures range from sandblasted to tumbled, bumpy stone, all which feel nice underfoot and are superior choices in wet areas over smooth surfaces like polished granite or porcelain tiles. Finding quality patio material if you're on a tight budget may lead you to gravitate toward brick pavers or concrete, which are relatively inexpensive and can also provide texture against slipping. But while limestone may be a little pricier up front, it is also long-lasting and easy to maintain.