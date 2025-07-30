The Best Material For A Patio If You Live In A Rainy Environment
Upgrading your backyard with a patio is an outdoor update that adds serious value to your home. Patios are havens where you can hang out with friends, barbeque, and enjoy a cup of coffee while admiring your garden. A patio has a hardscaped floor, and with the addition of a pergola or another type of cover, it can be used all year round in any weather, becoming an extension of your home. But even with a roof or awning, patios can become a slippery experience if you don't have the right kind of surface for wet weather. Limestone is a good choice that will provide not only a stylish look but traction underfoot on even the rainiest of days.
Limestone comes in a variety of colors and patterns that will bring a classic look to your patio space. Its natural texture makes it a safe surface even when wet, which is also why it's a go-to surface around pools and spas. Limestone textures range from sandblasted to tumbled, bumpy stone, all which feel nice underfoot and are superior choices in wet areas over smooth surfaces like polished granite or porcelain tiles. Finding quality patio material if you're on a tight budget may lead you to gravitate toward brick pavers or concrete, which are relatively inexpensive and can also provide texture against slipping. But while limestone may be a little pricier up front, it is also long-lasting and easy to maintain.
Variety, cost, and care of limestone
Limestone pavers come in natural stone slabs, quarried from sedimentary rock that's often infused with ancient shells and fossils. It can also be found in a reconstituted version made from crushed limestone, which runs a bit cheaper. Depending on the look you're going for, you can find large 24" x 24" limestone pavers all the way down to 6" x 6" brick-shaped pieces, giving you endless possibilities to design your own unique pattern. Color choices range from creamy white or beige to dark gray, and there's even black for a modern look. Many homeowners appreciate the natural, rustic-yet-elevated aesthetic of the stone. It also stays cool in hot weather, making it a great choice when rainy days give way to sun.
Limestone pavers themselves run anywhere from $7 to $15 per square foot, but professional installation easily doubles that price. For a small, 200-square-foot patio, the installed costs will run anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000, but it can run higher depending on the quality of material and local installation costs. Because rain can erode this porous stone over time, sealing your limestone pavers after installation will maximize its longevity. Once in place, this durable stone will become a low-maintenance oasis. When it gets dirty, avoid using acidic cleaners, which will stain the stone. A little soap and water is all you'll need to keep a limestone patio looking fresh for years to come.