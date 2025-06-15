Add A Little Style To Your Porch With A DIY Wood Privacy Screen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is nothing quite like sitting on the porch to unwind after a long day. However, it might be hard to relax if there is no privacy, particularly if your neighbors are close or sidewalk traffic is high. The nice thing is that there are plenty of tips for adding a touch of privacy to your patio or porch. This particular project is a simple, inexpensive DIY solution that will have you easing into soothing tranquility in no time. All you need to do is attach a couple of sturdy vertical boards to your porch, then span them with horizontal planks spaced just far apart enough to let in light. The resulting horizontal slatted screen is attractive and will provide plenty of privacy.

It's important to use wood that can stand up to being outdoors. Cypress, redwood, and white oak are all naturally weather-resistant, but pressure-treated lumber will withstand the elements well for years to come. One TikTokker chose cedar planks for just under three bucks each for the horizontal privacy planks. Pine also works. Whatever you choose, consider adding protective outdoor finish, such as KILZ waterproofing wood stain and sealer. Choose a color that complements your decor or a clear finish for a natural look.

In addition to the wood, you'll need exterior deck screws and a screwdriver. You can use a hammer and nails, but a cordless nail gun gets the job done quickly. Another power tool to have is a miter saw for straight cuts. You'll also need a tape measure, level, pencil, and perhaps a ladder, depending on your particular porch setup. Lastly, you'll need something to use as a spacer — like another board — to keep your planks equidistant.

