Plant This Popular Ground Cover For A More A Dog-Friendly Lawn

Traditional grass lawns often don't handle people's furry companions well, easily scalding from bathroom breaks and getting trampled as dogs run paths over and over again. Unfortunately, you may feel like you have to choose between fighting with grass or getting rid of your lawn. If you're still eager to have a green space and keep your dogs happy, the best option is to use clover, specifically white or Dutch clover (Trifolium repens). These plants were once considered useless weeds, but now the tides are starting to turn.

Clover lawns have started gaining ground over traditional ones because they are more environmentally friendly in several ways. However, there are still some reasons people may hold back from getting one. One concern is how it will handle dogs. Though it isn't completely immune to their roughhousing, it holds up better than grass in several ways. For one, bathroom breaks tend not to burn clover as much. Not only are clover lawns durable, but they are also safe for dogs. Generally, unless your pet just decides to eat all of the clover in your yard at once, it won't hurt them at all. Even then, the effects are relatively minor, consisting of stomach problems and irritated skin. However, this is very rare, because dogs don't usually like the taste.

In addition to their benefits for dogs, there are other benefits to choosing a clover lawn. This grass alternative provides a beautiful, low-maintenance lawn that doesn't need much in the way of fertilizer and can actually improve your soil in the long run. It's also pretty tolerant of drought and doesn't require as much maintenance as a grass lawn would.