The Pet-Friendly Ground Cover That'll Naturally Suppress Weeds

Having a beautiful garden is an enjoyable endeavor that comes with many rewards. Unfortunately, some plant varieties can be toxic to animals, and are best avoided for the garden and yard unless you're certain you can keep animals away from them. Since it isn't always possible to keep pets safe from potentially toxic plants, it's generally better to choose varieties for the yard that are pet safe, like the beautiful Labrador violet (Viola labradorica), also known as the Alpine violet or the American dog violet.

Advertisement

Despite sharing the same name as one of America's most popular breeds, the Labrador Retriever, this flower was not named after this dog. While it is documented as being safe for pets — including dogs, cats, and other animals — its name actually comes from German missionary Kohlmeister, who found it in the Labrador region of eastern Canada and named it after the area.

If your plant hardiness zone falls somewhere between Zone 3 and Zone 8, the Labrador violet is a great choice for a pet-friendly ground cover that won't just look pretty — it'll help suppress weeds, too. This easy-to-grow plant is often used along walkway borders, on slopes and banks, and under larger shrubs and rose bushes as a ground cover carpet because it spreads well and works as living mulch keeping weeds at bay in moist areas. Beyond that, Labrador violet provides several other benefits for your garden including attracting pollinators, preventing soil erosion, and adding visual appeal.

Advertisement