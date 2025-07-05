The Pet-Friendly Ground Cover That'll Naturally Suppress Weeds
Having a beautiful garden is an enjoyable endeavor that comes with many rewards. Unfortunately, some plant varieties can be toxic to animals, and are best avoided for the garden and yard unless you're certain you can keep animals away from them. Since it isn't always possible to keep pets safe from potentially toxic plants, it's generally better to choose varieties for the yard that are pet safe, like the beautiful Labrador violet (Viola labradorica), also known as the Alpine violet or the American dog violet.
Despite sharing the same name as one of America's most popular breeds, the Labrador Retriever, this flower was not named after this dog. While it is documented as being safe for pets — including dogs, cats, and other animals — its name actually comes from German missionary Kohlmeister, who found it in the Labrador region of eastern Canada and named it after the area.
If your plant hardiness zone falls somewhere between Zone 3 and Zone 8, the Labrador violet is a great choice for a pet-friendly ground cover that won't just look pretty — it'll help suppress weeds, too. This easy-to-grow plant is often used along walkway borders, on slopes and banks, and under larger shrubs and rose bushes as a ground cover carpet because it spreads well and works as living mulch keeping weeds at bay in moist areas. Beyond that, Labrador violet provides several other benefits for your garden including attracting pollinators, preventing soil erosion, and adding visual appeal.
How to plant and care for your Labrador violet
Labrador violet is very easy to take care of, making them a great choice for any garden with pets. If you are a newbie gardener, Labrador violet is also one of many fuss-free plants that are great for beginners. In terms of care, this lovely plant does best in shaded areas without direct sunlight so the flowers don't get scorched. Dappled sunlight will produce the best results. Additionally, you'll want to use well-draining soil with a lot of organic matter mixed in and strive for a pH level between 6.0 and 7.0.
Water-wise, Labrador violet typically prefers moist (but not waterlogged) soil, which can be achieved by watering it about once a week. Just make sure to check the ground a couple of times per week, especially during dry periods, to figure out what it might need. Signs of too much water will be yellowing leaves — so if you see that happening, cut back on the water.
As with most ground cover plants, you might want to think twice about using fertilizer on your violets — especially if your soil has plenty of organic matter mixed in and it drains well. This is because it's easy to over-fertilize without meaning to. Pruning is another simple task to help care for them, and it's best done once a year in the late winter or early spring. To do that, carefully remove any dead or dying branches, leaves, and stems that aren't producing flowers. However, make sure you don't do large amounts of pruning all at once and, instead, do it a little at a time. Otherwise, you risk stressing the plant.