Plant This Grass Alternative For A Beautiful, Low-Maintenance Lawn

Despite its many benefits, Dutch clover is considered a weed by some homeowners. If you'd like to replace your grass with it, check local rules and regulations before sowing any seeds. Some homeowner's associations (HOAs) prohibit residents from using Dutch clover in this way. Also keep in mind that Dutch clover spreads. This means it can creep into a neighbor's yard without warning, potentially causing friction. It might also invade your vegetable garden or flower beds. If you commit to planting Dutch clover, you should also commit to monitoring its expansion and pulling out patches that are growing where they don't belong.

Dutch clover is probably a mismatch if someone in your household can't be around bees. Its flowers will attract all kinds of bees to your lawn and garden, especially honeybees. This is great for the environment but hazardous for people who are allergic to bee stings. If you're not allergic but prefer to lower the risk of stings, choose the 'Pipolina' cultivar of Dutch clover, which is often called micro clover. It makes fewer flowers than regular Dutch clover, so it doesn't draw as many bees.

Finally, though Dutch clover stays green longer than grass and can handle more heat, it doesn't withstand heavy-duty foot traffic like grass does. That said, Dutch clover tends to handle trampling better than other types. If the people doing the trampling are kids, they're also likely to get more stains on their clothes. That's because clover transfers its green pigment to other surfaces quite easily.

