What To Know Before Trying To Grow A Tree Using Peach Pits

Show of hands: How many of you have eaten a peach down to the pit and wondered, "Could I grow my own peach tree from this?" Most of you have? Excellent, because so have we! The pit, also called the stone, within the peach is in fact what the plant uses to grow new trees. As such, you can absolutely grow peach trees from pits. However, there are some things you should know before you make an attempt.

The first thing to know is that the pit is not the seed. Rather, the pit is the protective shell that houses the seed. You can plant the pit on its own, but there is no guarantee of germination and it could take a long time for you to see any growth. You can extract the seed by cleaning and drying the pit and cracking it open with a nutcracker. Be sure to discard discolored, fuzzy, or moldy-looking seeds.

If you do this, however, understand that peach trees grow slowly and unpredictably. They take three to four years to start producing peaches. There is no guarantee that the pits you got from the store will result in a fruit tree that actually grows fruit, let alone the types of peaches you hoped for. So, while you can grow a peach from a pit, your best shot at getting reliable fruit would be to purchase an established, bare-root tree from a local nursery or online seed store.