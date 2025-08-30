What To Know Before Trying To Grow A Tree Using Peach Pits
Show of hands: How many of you have eaten a peach down to the pit and wondered, "Could I grow my own peach tree from this?" Most of you have? Excellent, because so have we! The pit, also called the stone, within the peach is in fact what the plant uses to grow new trees. As such, you can absolutely grow peach trees from pits. However, there are some things you should know before you make an attempt.
The first thing to know is that the pit is not the seed. Rather, the pit is the protective shell that houses the seed. You can plant the pit on its own, but there is no guarantee of germination and it could take a long time for you to see any growth. You can extract the seed by cleaning and drying the pit and cracking it open with a nutcracker. Be sure to discard discolored, fuzzy, or moldy-looking seeds.
If you do this, however, understand that peach trees grow slowly and unpredictably. They take three to four years to start producing peaches. There is no guarantee that the pits you got from the store will result in a fruit tree that actually grows fruit, let alone the types of peaches you hoped for. So, while you can grow a peach from a pit, your best shot at getting reliable fruit would be to purchase an established, bare-root tree from a local nursery or online seed store.
Tips for growing peach trees from pits
If you're determined to grow your own peach tree from a pit, there are a couple of ways to increase the chances of a harvest. One of the best is to utilize a method known as cold stratification. In order for peach seeds to germinate, they need to spend time in lower temperatures. Soak the seeds overnight in room-temperature water, then place them in a lidded container filled with potting soil. Cover and store in the fridge. White roots will begin to form after a month, and you can keep them in the fridge until planting time, which is about a month before your last predicted frost date.
In terms of planting, you have a few options. Peaches grow an average of 12 to 15 feet, which makes them an excellent option for a fruit tree you can grow in a pot. In-ground, plant in well-drained, loamy or sandy soil in an area that gets full sun. It's also important to fertilize your tree to provide it with proper nutrition and to prune consistently.
However, all of these tips will be negligible if you're not working with the right kind of peach. Visit your local farms or orchards that grow peaches and source your pits from them. These peaches are already acclimated to grow well in your local area. By contrast, ones from the grocery store are likely not from your area and probably won't grow. The more local the tree, the better chance of fruit.