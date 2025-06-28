Naturally Fertilize Your Fruit Trees With The Help Of A Gorgeous Ground Cover

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many plant lovers revitalize their gardens with NPK fertilizers — synthetic soil amendments containing nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium. They can be great for lackluster gardens in the short term, as they sometimes produce fast results. When it comes to long-term use, there are some drawbacks. Ammonium-containing NPK fertilizers can pollute air and groundwater, and tend to degrade soil when applied year after year. They also disrupt ecosystems of microorganisms that support soil health. One natural alternative is to surround nutrient-craving plants with a flowering comfrey ground cover (Symphytum officinale). This strategy is often used on fruit trees. Comfrey's roots dive deep into layers of soil that many other plants can't reach, grabbing nutrients that it then stores in its fuzzy green foliage. When these leaves drop, they provide vitamins and minerals to the trees they encircle.

Comfrey is serious about anchoring itself to its surroundings, burrowing its taproot up to 6 feet in the ground. In the process, it breaks apart hardened clods of clay and other soil, allowing air and water to move through the soil with ease. It also collects potassium, phosphorus, calcium, and other nutrients, sending them upward to its leaves. Instead of waiting for the leaves to fall off of comfrey plants, gardeners can harvest them and spread them around plants that need a nutrient boost. In the permaculture realm, this practice is known as "chop-and-drop" mulching. Adding the leaves to a convenient backyard compost trench can also return nutrients to your fruit trees, as the quickly decaying leaves work as an activator for compost. And there are even other ways to deliver comfrey's nutrients to your edible plants.

