What To Consider Before Buying A Canopy For Your Lawn Mower
A canopy for a lawnmower is a lot like a tree canopy in that it provides shaded relief from working outdoors in the heat of the sun. On a mower, a canopy is an optional cap or roof that can keep the sun off your head and body as you mow, so it potentially protects against skin cancer as well. At times — and depending on the style — a canopy could come in handy when mowing under low-hanging branches, effectively brushing them out of the direct path to your face. Mower canopies are typically made for riding mowers and lawn tractors, and some look a bit like the canopy on a golf cart. Any lawn large enough to require a riding or powered mower of some sort means it takes a while to mow that grass, which means a lot of outdoor exposure time. Whether a riding mower or yard tractor is best for your yard, a mower canopy is a worthwhile consideration to keep yourself protected from the sun.
As with other accouterments and attachments for a riding mower, canopies come in various sizes and materials, and not all canopies fit all mowers. It's important to determine the make and model of your mower before choosing a suitable canopy for it. Some canopies are only for mowers and tractors with roll-over protection system (ROPS) in place, and the product listings should spell this out. Other canopies come with a frame and solid construction that offers some protection in the event of a rollover.
Choosing the right canopy for your mower
Canopies are often plastic or metal, with metal supports that attach to your mower. The typical canopy is just a supported roof; it doesn't have any sides to protect from wind or rain on a windy day, but it may keep you dry in a light rain on a calm day. Some companies offer canopies for specific mowers, while others sell universal canopies designed to retrofit onto most top-rated riding mowers. With a universal canopy, you may be able to hang onto it when it's time to buy a new mower.
Hard canopies should last years with typical use, but canvas canopies are also available for mowers and tractors. A buggy-style fabric canopy looks like something out of another era, like it would fit a horse-drawn carriage. It's a simple fabric top with metal framework designed to fold the canopy down when it's not in use. These are also weather-resistant so they may keep you a little dry in a light rain. The downside is that some require a separate mounting kit to attach the frame to the mower. An umbrella canopy attaches to the ROPS on a mower and can be removed when not needed. Fabric canopies aren't generally as durable as the solid structures, but since some can be removed or folded down when not needed, that may boost their longevity. They're often less expensive than the solid structures, ranging at about $100 to $250, compared to the hardtop prices that venture upwards into hundreds of dollars, depending upon quality and features.
As for maintenance, treat any canopy as you would the mower, cleaning it and removing debris as needed. Check to ensure nuts and screws are still tight once in a while, as mower vibrations might wiggle them loose. Canvas canopy makers often sell replacement canopies, should one wear out over time.