What To Consider Before Buying A Canopy For Your Lawn Mower

Canopies are often plastic or metal, with metal supports that attach to your mower. The typical canopy is just a supported roof; it doesn't have any sides to protect from wind or rain on a windy day, but it may keep you dry in a light rain on a calm day. Some companies offer canopies for specific mowers, while others sell universal canopies designed to retrofit onto most top-rated riding mowers. With a universal canopy, you may be able to hang onto it when it's time to buy a new mower.

Hard canopies should last years with typical use, but canvas canopies are also available for mowers and tractors. A buggy-style fabric canopy looks like something out of another era, like it would fit a horse-drawn carriage. It's a simple fabric top with metal framework designed to fold the canopy down when it's not in use. These are also weather-resistant so they may keep you a little dry in a light rain. The downside is that some require a separate mounting kit to attach the frame to the mower. An umbrella canopy attaches to the ROPS on a mower and can be removed when not needed. Fabric canopies aren't generally as durable as the solid structures, but since some can be removed or folded down when not needed, that may boost their longevity. They're often less expensive than the solid structures, ranging at about $100 to $250, compared to the hardtop prices that venture upwards into hundreds of dollars, depending upon quality and features.

As for maintenance, treat any canopy as you would the mower, cleaning it and removing debris as needed. Check to ensure nuts and screws are still tight once in a while, as mower vibrations might wiggle them loose. Canvas canopy makers often sell replacement canopies, should one wear out over time.