Why You Should Consider Buying A New Lawn Mower In Early Spring
As the weather warms during spring each year, flowers bloom and grass starts to grow. That means that unless you've created a no-mow lawn, it's time to get the mower ready for service. If your machine is fairly new and in relatively good shape, this may be as simple as cleaning your lawn mower's air filter or perhaps sharpening the blades. However, if your mower is starting to show signs that it's ready for retirement, you might want to start shopping for one as the spring season gets underway.
Although many think fall is the best time to buy a lawn mower, there are reasons to consider doing so in early spring. Fall is rated highly because you can find a new mower at a greatly reduced price as retailers attempt to clear out their seasonal inventories. While prices may be good during autumn, however, selection typically isn't. As a result, you may not find a mower to fit your needs. By contrast, stores are just stocking up in early spring, so you can choose from the widest selection of the year.
Additionally, banking on a feeble mower to make it through one more mowing season may be a huge mistake. If your mower gives out in mid-summer, you'll have to buy a new one when prices are high due to demand and inventories are already reduced. So, essentially, you'll be paying more for less options than you would have if you shopped during early spring.
Things to consider when choosing a lawn mower
Besides when to buy, there are a few other factors to consider in a new lawn mower. The first should be the type of mower: riding, walk-behind, or push. If your lawn is more than ¼ acre in size, your most efficient option is likely a riding mower, either a lawn tractor or a zero-turn model. If you don't mind spending some extra time on your yard and enjoy a physical workout, you may want a push or walk-behind.
If you choose a walk-behind, consider whether you need a two- or three-function model. Both will mulch and bag clippings, but a three-function model also includes a side discharge. As for engine size, the thicker and taller the grass, the more valuable the extra horsepower of a large engine will be. The width of your cutting deck depends on your yard. Open space can be mowed much quicker with a wider deck, whereas a smaller deck is more useful in tight spaces. Finally, if your yard is relatively small with no tall, dense grass, you may enjoy the convenience of an electric model, like the Greenworks 17-inch brushless electric mower.
Let's talk about riding options. Front engine riding mowers are a familiar style for most folks. They're easy to operate and can handle large yards, as their mowing decks typically run from 42 to 54 inches. Rear engine riding mowers are smaller and a bit more maneuverable. They're a good choice for those lawns that are a bit too big for a walk-behind. Zero-turn mowers are highly maneuverable and very fast, but they have a steeper learning curve and are best for large, fairly flat yards.