Why You Should Consider Buying A New Lawn Mower In Early Spring

As the weather warms during spring each year, flowers bloom and grass starts to grow. That means that unless you've created a no-mow lawn, it's time to get the mower ready for service. If your machine is fairly new and in relatively good shape, this may be as simple as cleaning your lawn mower's air filter or perhaps sharpening the blades. However, if your mower is starting to show signs that it's ready for retirement, you might want to start shopping for one as the spring season gets underway.

Although many think fall is the best time to buy a lawn mower, there are reasons to consider doing so in early spring. Fall is rated highly because you can find a new mower at a greatly reduced price as retailers attempt to clear out their seasonal inventories. While prices may be good during autumn, however, selection typically isn't. As a result, you may not find a mower to fit your needs. By contrast, stores are just stocking up in early spring, so you can choose from the widest selection of the year.

Additionally, banking on a feeble mower to make it through one more mowing season may be a huge mistake. If your mower gives out in mid-summer, you'll have to buy a new one when prices are high due to demand and inventories are already reduced. So, essentially, you'll be paying more for less options than you would have if you shopped during early spring.

