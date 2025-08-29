Choose The Correct Charger For Your Lawn Mower's Battery With These Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most people realize they have to perform regular maintenance to extend the life of a lawn mower. Most also understand that if they don't routinely fill their mower with gas, it won't go. But, what many fail to foresee is the need to regularly charge the battery on their gas-powered lawn mower. This typically isn't an issue on push or self-propelled models, unless it has an electric start. If you have determined a riding lawn mower or lawn tractor is best for your lawn, however, the battery that will need to be charged. Ditto for a zero turn. Regardless of model, you will need a battery charger to perform this task. In order to choose the correct charger for your lawn mower's battery, you should consider the frequency of use and typical run time of your mower. Most importantly, you should choose a charger that delivers the correct voltage and amperage.

When you begin looking at chargers, the first thing to consider is voltage. Lawn mower batteries will be either 6 or 12 volts. You need to match the battery voltage with the charger, or the charger will be too weak or powerful. That means you either will not be able to fully charge your battery or you could very likely damage the battery and/or electrical components on your mower. You also need to check that the charger is meant for the type of battery you are charging, i.e. lead-acid. While the voltage is the maximum of pressure or current that a battery can hold, amperage is the rate at which the electrical current flows. So, what you are looking for when choosing a charger is the level of charge the device is capable of producing and how fast it delivers it.