What To Know Before Installing A Modern Cable Deck Railing

To ensure your cable deck railing is installed properly, safely, and up to code, the best recommendation is to have a professional perform the installation. However, if you're determined to save money and feel confident, there are several things you can do to make sure your deck railing is sturdy and safe.

If you don't want to figure out what materials to buy individually, you can purchase cable deck railing kits, like the CKE complete cable railing post kit, that allows you to purchase 10 or 15-foot segments of railing and individual corner pieces. This is a great way to build confidence in the materials you are purchasing and purchasing only what you need with few leftovers. If you have wood posts already, and just want to install the cables, consider the VistaView CableTec 10-foot cable railing kit. These kits also come with instructions and tools to help you with installation, making the whole process more approachable.

When you are installing your cables, there are certain requirements for the railing to be considered safe. The cables should be no further than 4 inches apart so people and pets cannot easily pass through them. Posts should be no more than 4 feet apart, and the cables should be tensioned to 200 pounds. To tension a cable, you will need a tension meter tool like the Loos & Co hands-free force gauge, that will accurately measure cable tension. You will need to tighten the cable and repeatedly check the tension for each and every cable for the railing to be safe. Be sure not to over-tighten the cable, as it can damage the posts (particularly with wood posts).