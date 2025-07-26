Keep Your Deck Looking Its Best By Avoiding A Common Outdoor Rug Mistake
From providing warmth to adding depth that boosts visual appeal, rugs are an essential part of home décor that can also elevate your outdoor space. However, not every rug is the best pick for your deck or patio (there's a difference), and this common outdoor rug mistake could cost you not only your deck's appearance but its structural integrity.
While some rugs offer the handy function of being useful indoors and outdoors, this isn't true for all. And the common outdoor rug mistake that can damage your deck? It's as simple as using a traditional rug meant for indoors on your deck. Wool, natural fibers, cotton — these are all examples of common rug materials. This helps create stylish, durable pieces for your indoor décor, but they may not be the best choice for your outdoor aesthetic.
Because many indoor rugs have fibrous materials that aren't meant to withstand the elements, they can retain moisture, especially after rain. Over time, this sitting water can rot the wood on your deck, which can lead to visual changes and even risk of injury as the boards can no longer support your guests. This is especially true if you don't seal your wood deck. However, even when using the right outdoor rug, this unfortunate breakdown can still occur without the right maintenance.
Outdoor rug tips to keep your deck looking its best
One of the best ways to add style to your outdoor space while preserving your deck's lifespan is to choose the right rug. Just like when choosing the right patio furniture, you want to choose materials that can withstand the elements. After all, foot traffic isn't the only use your outdoor rug will endure: Depending on your location, your outdoor rug may also see rain, snow, and plenty of sunshine. As a result, you should opt for a rug meant for outdoor use that uses durable materials, such as natural fibers like jute and sisal, or synthetic options like nylon and polypropylene.
However, as mentioned above, even outdoor rugs run the risk of ruining your deck. Because of this, there are a few extra steps you want to take to ensure that both your outdoor rug and your deck stay in tip top shape.
First, give your rug a good foundation. Don't use it to cover up any damage on your deck, and make sure that your deck is dry before placing your rug down. If it rains, pick up your rug and give it time to dry. While outdoor rugs are more durable and resistant than indoor rugs, giving it time and space to dry can help prevent mold. Finally, clean your outdoor rug regularly, and if messes like spilled drinks occur, tackle those immediately. While it requires a bit of elbow grease and can add to your daily or weekly yard routine, keeping your deck and rug clean can help preserve the lifespan of both to create an appealing outdoor space you can enjoy now and in the future.