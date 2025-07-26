Keep Your Deck Looking Its Best By Avoiding A Common Outdoor Rug Mistake

From providing warmth to adding depth that boosts visual appeal, rugs are an essential part of home décor that can also elevate your outdoor space. However, not every rug is the best pick for your deck or patio (there's a difference), and this common outdoor rug mistake could cost you not only your deck's appearance but its structural integrity.

While some rugs offer the handy function of being useful indoors and outdoors, this isn't true for all. And the common outdoor rug mistake that can damage your deck? It's as simple as using a traditional rug meant for indoors on your deck. Wool, natural fibers, cotton — these are all examples of common rug materials. This helps create stylish, durable pieces for your indoor décor, but they may not be the best choice for your outdoor aesthetic.

Because many indoor rugs have fibrous materials that aren't meant to withstand the elements, they can retain moisture, especially after rain. Over time, this sitting water can rot the wood on your deck, which can lead to visual changes and even risk of injury as the boards can no longer support your guests. This is especially true if you don't seal your wood deck. However, even when using the right outdoor rug, this unfortunate breakdown can still occur without the right maintenance.