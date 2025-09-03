Don't Throw Away Extra Paint Stir Sticks, Use Them For A Cute Garden Planter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've just finished up a big painting project and have plenty of leftover paint stir sticks, you can repurpose them to make a fun addition to your garden. In a video from Country Lily DIY Decor, the host, Barbara, details how to best reuse those stir sticks while reducing waste to make a new space for plants in your garden. This design is not just a cute hack: It can be easily customizable to fit your garden's or patio's needs and aesthetic. You could even coordinate it with an old wine box transformed into an eye-catching outdoor planter.

The primary material needed for your repurposed garden planter will be paint stir sticks. If you want to buy new paint sticks, grab a multi-stick pack with sticks large enough for the planter you want to build in your garden. You can purchase them in a variety of lengths, so measure the space in your garden and plan the size of your planter before you buy. You'll also want to purchase garden stakes like the 25-pack of 3-foot wooden garden stakes from Greene's Fence Store. Alternatively, you can repurpose other wood you have laying about. And don't forget wood glue. For tools, you will need a staple gun and a saw (a circular saw works best), however you can also use a hammer and nails. If this project sparks your interest and you're looking for other fun ways to repurpose different household ideas for your garden, you also try to DIY a unique planter with the help of an old lampshade or create a chic firepit planter on a budget.