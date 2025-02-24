Create A Chic Firepit Planter On A Budget With This Easy DIY Project

After over 13 million views across my channels, it’s safe to say you guys are also loving the DIY planter turned fire pit. Have you made this yet? I would love to see photos of how yours turned out. If you want to re-create this, leave a comment below and I’ll send you the link directly to your inbox. 1. The top planter does not get hot or burn the plants, using sand or lava rock will be best to keep the heat contained 2. The fuel source is rubbing alcohol and doesn’t leave any soot on the glass, it burns for about 2 hours if full. 3. The bucket holds the mini planter up top but also keeps this light to be able to move around. . . . #diy #home #minidiy #outdoordecor #firepit #outdoordiy #homehack #howyouhome #forthehome #wowusweekdays #summerfun #sellingthesuburbs #realtor #realestate #realtorcommunity #plainfieldil #outdooroasis #walmartfinds #ltkhome

To accomplish this simple DIY, take the large ceramic pot and put the plastic bucket upside down in the center. The top of the bucket should just about reach the rim of the planter. Add potting soil, ensuring that it falls between the sides of the bucket and the walls of the large planter. Set the smaller planter securely on the bucket, adding more soil to make sure it stays in place. Fill the smaller planter with decorative gravel and add the tiny metal container in the center.

The glass cloche goes around the metal container in the smaller pot to guide the flames upright and prevent them from blowing out on a windy day. By using rubbing alcohol for the fuel source, TikToker sellingthesuburbs creates a beautiful fire without any damage to the glass cloche or the flowers planted below the smaller pot. More genius tips for building a budget-friendly fire pit include using citronella oil for the fire source or repurposing an old ceramic planter.

It's also simple to customize this DIY firepit planter to suit your style. Instead of a white planter design as shown above, opt for a modern black look or a bold, bright color or pattern. If you're not comfortable crafting your own fire with rubbing alcohol in a container, opt for this Table Top Fire Pit Bowl for $22.99, which you can place inside the glass cloche. It has insulated chambers to prevent scalding and an extinguisher tool for added safety.

