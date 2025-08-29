Repurpose Old Dishes To Make Beautiful New Floral Garden Art

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you enjoy making garden sculptures, old dishes are some of the best art supplies you can hope to find. They're fairly sturdy, designed to get wet, and easy to source. You can thrift vintage dishes for your garden decor projects, but check your kitchen shelves first. The more of these items you can keep out of landfills, the better. If you have glass or ceramic plates, bowls, or teacups to spare, use them to create simple yet impressive flower sculptures. Unlike living flowers, these creations don't need sunlight or water to beautify your yard.

Your first step is gathering large plates and smaller dishes you can stack on top of them. The plates will mimic petals, and the other dishes will look like middle parts of a flower. Experiment with different dish arrangements to see what's the most aesthetically pleasing. Try placing a teacup on a saucer and then put this duo on top of a larger plate. Or set a small, shallow bowl on a plate, and then insert an even smaller sauce dish in the bowl.

Once you've created some stacks you love, find a strong glue that can handle outdoor conditions. For example, E6000 transparent craft adhesive is one option to consider. In addition to tolerating temperature changes, it's waterproof and good at bonding to glass. You'll also need sturdy rods or stakes for the flowers' stems. Many crafters use metal tubes such as those in the K&S 4-pack of 36-inch aluminum tubes. If possible, pick up PVC drop elbows that are the same diameter as the tubes. These make the stems easy to attach to the backs of your plates.