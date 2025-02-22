This Popular Landscaping Glue Is The Secret To A Secure And Beautiful Stone Garden

Adding stone to your landscaping is one outdoor update that can add serious value to your home. Many homeowners don't attempt it, however, because it can be such a headache. Applying cement mortar takes practice, and the alternative — finding stones that fit together perfectly — can take a lot of time and patience. There's also a third option that may not have crossed your radar: landscaping glue. Loctite PL500 landscape block and stone adhesive has been making waves in the home improvement community because it binds to stone, brick, concrete, and slate in 20 minutes and sets within a week. Plus, it can be used on wet or dry surfaces and its cartridge fits in a standard caulk gun. This makes it a useful tool for building stone retaining walls, paver-based steps for climbing hilly terrain, and raised garden beds made of bricks or cement blocks.

Loctite makes several other appealing claims about this product, too. The company advertises that the glue can be applied in both freezing and sweltering temperatures, and that it sticks to curved and jagged surfaces. Loctite also highlights the adhesive's ability to fill spaces between stones and bricks. It can even be used on metal and wood, including frozen pieces of lumber. As a result, it has amassed more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon alone, as of this writing.