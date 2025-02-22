This Popular Landscaping Glue Is The Secret To A Secure And Beautiful Stone Garden
Adding stone to your landscaping is one outdoor update that can add serious value to your home. Many homeowners don't attempt it, however, because it can be such a headache. Applying cement mortar takes practice, and the alternative — finding stones that fit together perfectly — can take a lot of time and patience. There's also a third option that may not have crossed your radar: landscaping glue. Loctite PL500 landscape block and stone adhesive has been making waves in the home improvement community because it binds to stone, brick, concrete, and slate in 20 minutes and sets within a week. Plus, it can be used on wet or dry surfaces and its cartridge fits in a standard caulk gun. This makes it a useful tool for building stone retaining walls, paver-based steps for climbing hilly terrain, and raised garden beds made of bricks or cement blocks.
Loctite makes several other appealing claims about this product, too. The company advertises that the glue can be applied in both freezing and sweltering temperatures, and that it sticks to curved and jagged surfaces. Loctite also highlights the adhesive's ability to fill spaces between stones and bricks. It can even be used on metal and wood, including frozen pieces of lumber. As a result, it has amassed more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon alone, as of this writing.
What consumers are saying about this product
In general, people who've purchased Loctite PL500 landscape glue say it's simple to apply and adheres as expected. They report successfully using this product on stone walls, cement bricks, and DIY paver projects to upgrade their landscaping. On Amazon, one fan praised the glue's "impressive holding power," noting that pavers bonded with it show "zero movement" after many months, despite heavy objects being rolled over them. A reviewer from Lowe's mentioned that this glue "has never failed to provide great adhesion and durability" over the past 20 years and numerous retaining wall builds.
Critics of Loctite PL500 shared concerns about its bonding abilities and curing time. An Amazon customer complained that it's "very thick and hard to pump out with a regular caulk gun" and "just doesn't adhere to anything," while a Lowe's shopper said it "takes weeks to dry" and "stays the consistency of chewing gum." Several users also mentioned that their fingers got stuck together while using it.
If you decide to try Loctite PL500, you'll find that it comes in a few different cartridge sizes. To get the most bang for your buck, purchase the 12-pack of 10 oz. cartridges. If your budget is tight, be extra choosy when selecting a stone landscaping project. Overdone landscaping is an outdoor upgrade that tends to waste money rather than boosting your home's value.