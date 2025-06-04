How To Choose Between A Self-Propelled And Push Mower For Your Lawn

Investing in a new mower is an exciting time, allowing you to search for features you've loved in the past and upgrade those you didn't. However, when it comes time to decide between a self-propelled lawn mower and a push mower, you may be at a loss for how these two mower types are different — and how to pick the right one for you. Thankfully, either style can be a solid option for your yard. However, there are some things to look for to help decide which is the best for your needs, so you avoid common lawn mower buying mistakes.

At a glance, self-propelled and push lawn mowers may seem identical. Both are non-riding, and you can even choose electric or gas mowers for each. Each has certain advantages, with push mowers tending to be the lower-tech version of the two. However, when it comes to their actual operation, push mowers and self-propelled mowers have one major difference: the force behind their movement.