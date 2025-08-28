How To Use Your Garden Compost To Heat Your Greenhouse

Anyone who gardens, especially those in northern climates, likely dreams of extending their growing season with a greenhouse. The greenhouse has been used in various iterations since Ancient Rome. Deciding to add a greenhouse to your yard comes with some additional questions, mainly, how are you going to heat it? In the winter, a greenhouse should maintain a temperature of between 45 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. And while there are several ways you could go about doing this, one of the most effective ways is to utilize a material that is already a part of your garden: compost.

Anyone who has made compost in their own DIY bin or corner pile knows that, when done properly, compost can produce an enormous amount of heat. This is due to the composting process, which involves millions of microorganisms working hard to break down the organic matter into what we call compost. But does compost actually produce enough heat to warm an entire greenhouse?

As a matter of fact, it can! Societies have been using compost as a heat source for nearly as long as greenhouses have been around. The Chinese were the first to think of the method 2,000 years ago. However, the method we'll walk you through comes from a French farmer named Jean Pain, who managed to heat his entire home and fuel his car by using compost.