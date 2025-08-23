The Common Garden Feature You Can Use To Hide Your Outdoor AC Equipment

Your first step will be deciding whether to use raised beds or in-ground garden beds. For in-ground beds, avoid plants with invasive root systems. These aggressive roots can spread under your air conditioning unit's foundation and cause damage. If you go the raised garden beds route, consider finding an option on wheels, which will make it easier for you to move and access your AC unit when it needs repairs or maintenance. Using potted plants is also a great option that gives you the flexibility to rearrange your setup when needed.

Next, you'll want to consider the height and width of the plants and beds. Be sure to leave at least two feet between the AC equipment and your plants to allow your unit to get proper airflow, as insufficient airflow can reduce your AC unit's efficiency, and even damage it. Trees and other plants that are taller than your AC unit should be given an even wider clearance of at least five feet distance from the unit.

Finally, make sure you're choosing the right type of plant. Select plants that grow upward instead of outward to reduce the risk of them encroaching on your AC unit and restricting airflow. Avoid plants with a tendency to shed leaves or flowers, as that debris can clog your unit. Also steer clear of plants that attract pollinators like bees, which may build nests in or around your equipment. Evergreens and dogwood are two options that fit all your criteria, but there are plenty more to experiment with. Adding ornamental grass to your yard, for example, can serve as both an attractive privacy screen and help improve your AC's efficiency.