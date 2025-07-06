An Effective DIY Air Conditioner To Try Out On Your Next Camping Trip

On one end of your cooler lid, cut a hole the diameter of your fan at a slight angle so it fits snugly, facing down into the cooler. On the other end, cut a hole that matches your pipe, hose or vent. Use duct tape to affix the parts and seal around both holes (or seal with silicone caulk), then fill the cooler with ice. A block of ice will last longest, but a bunch of frozen water bottles (a simple ice hack that keeps hikers hydrated) or freezer packs will also do the trick. YouTuber Baum Outdoors demonstrates how a version of this DIY unit lowers temps inside a sealed tent, testing the results with a thermometer.

To make things even cooler, place your cooler outside the tent, ideally in the shade, so the air being pulled in is as cool and fresh as possible. That means your vent attachment needs to be poking into your tent. Some tents, like the Ozark Trail 6-person Dark Rest cabin tent, have built-in electrical ports or side vents that can be modded to let the vent through.

How often you'll need to refill your ice will depend not only on the heat, but the quality of your cooler's insulation., but even the cheapest styrofoam cooler can keep an ice block solid for a couple of days. Of course a fan blowing warm air over the ice accelerates melting and evaporation. In fact, Baum Outdoors found he had to refill his chest with fresh ice several times throughout the day, meaning you'd need to bring another cooler with extra ice to make this trick work mid-day. Nevertheless, this DIY air conditioner could easily become one of your new must-haves for summer camping.

