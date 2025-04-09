We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are dozens of ornamental grasses in the United States. There are just about as many reasons why you should consider adding ornamental grass to your yard. Ornamental grass can add both color and texture to your outdoor living space. They can be used to help create a no-mow yard, accent a cottage garden, or provide a focal point to help your small lawn look larger. Ornamental grass can also be an effective ground cover in different climates and each variety of ornamental grass also provides outstanding erosion control and other environmental benefits.

Most ornamental grasses can be planted from seeds, like Sow Right Lemon Grass seeds and others. Deciding which type of ornamental grass seed is right for your lawn, however, is contingent on a number of factors. Your geographic area, the purpose of the plants, when and if they bloom, and how large they grow are just a few of the considerations. You will also need to decide between clumping or spreading types and whether you want year-round growth or prefer something that goes dormant for part of the year. Knowing some of the main ways ornamental grasses are used, as well as their potential benefits can help you zero in on the right variety or varieties for your yard.