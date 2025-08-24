How To Fix A Lawn Mower That Keeps Stalling While Mowing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a lawn care afficionado who relishes the opportunity to mow the lawn or someone who begrudgingly accepts cutting grass as a necessary task, having your mower constantly stall and stop can be a real hassle. This annoyance can cost you time, as well as lead to a somewhat shoddy looking cut. While you may take this as a sign it's time to replace your lawn mower, it could also be an indication you need to sharpen your mower blades or perform one of several other routine maintenance tasks.

While frequent stalling can sometimes be an indicator of a more serious issue, most often it is the result of one or more simple problems. Some of the most common culprits are bad fuel, a dirty air filter or spark plug, a blocked gas tank vent, or a clogged fuel filter. Damaged or clogged fuel lines, dull mower blades, and a flooded carburetor can all also cause a mower to keep stalling, all of which are things that most DIYers can address. Another issue that often causes stalling is a dirty carburetor — while this takes a bit more know-how, it is not an insurmountable obstacle.

To solve your stalling mower issue, it's best to start with the simplest possibility and work through possible solutions until you solve the problem. The most common cause for stalling is bad fuel, so before beginning any other maintenance, drain the old gas from the lawn mower and replace it with fresh fuel. Putting fresh fuel in the mower will often solve the problem, and this will also ensure that bad fuel doesn't counteract any corrective actions you take as you try to find any other contributing factors.