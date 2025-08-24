How To Determine If Your Fertilizer Is Safe To Use In Hot Weather

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fertilizing outdoor plants during a heat wave can have dire consequences, especially if you're using a granular NPK garden fertilizer or another synthetic product that supplies lots of nitrogen in one fell swoop. High temperatures can make these fertilizers deliver unhealthy amounts of nitrogen to your lawn and garden. This nutrient overdose is overwhelming for your plants and gives them a sad, scorched look. Even if you know some clever tricks for preventing summer lawn burn, avoid nitrogen-heavy chemical fertilizers when hot weather visits your community. The same wisdom applies to your garden. Fortunately, you don't have to skip fertilizer altogether when these conditions arise.

Since the hot summer weather causes granular fertilizers to over-serve nitrogen — the heat makes this element degrade faster than normal — you should consider safer alternatives to meet the needs of your plants on sweltering days. Applying a slow-release granular fertilizer when temperatures are high shouldn't burn your plants, but it may not perform as expected if the ground is parched. That's because plants can't absorb nutrients properly when their soil is too dry. This is especially true for the phosphorous and potassium in NPK fertilizers. If you must feed your plants when the air outside feels like an oven, water them before and after, or you can explore liquid fertilizer options. Also follow the instructions that come with any fertilizer you choose.