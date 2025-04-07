Clever Tricks That'll Help Prevent Lawn Burn During The Summer Months

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer is the season that sees many Americans spending more time outside than ever. However, if you don't take precautions to prevent lawn burn, you may find yourself greeted by a patch of yellowish brown withering grass as opposed to a lush green lawn when you step outside. Just as you need to apply sun block and cover up to avoid being burned at the beach, your lawn needs protection from the summer sun and heat as well. This includes everything from making sure it's hydrated to providing a bit of shade, as well as several other clever tricks that can help your lawn thrive throughout the summer months.

Advertisement

While most of these tricks involve things to do for your lawn, at least one preventative practice involves not doing something. Fertilizing is commonly accepted as a critical part of a successful lawn care routine. However, utilizing high-nitrogen fertilizer during summer can actually cause lawn burn and/or exacerbate the situation. So, while your natural reaction to seeing brown patches develop may be to try and nourish your grass, it's best to hold off on high nitrogen fertilizer until fall. If you fertilize during summer, make sure you are using a fertilizer specifically designed for the season, such as Scotts Turf Builder Plus 2-in-1 Fungicide and Fertilizer, and follow the manufacturer's directions precisely.

Advertisement

Something else you should avoid doing is excessively walking on your lawn. While limiting foot traffic may seem to defeat the purpose of having a lawn, it is also one of the best ways to prevent lawn burn during the summer. This is because walking on your lawn stresses the grass. Under normal circumstances, this isn't much of an issue. But, during hot, dry periods, grass is already severely stressed.