DIY An Elegant Planter For Your Garden Using These Dollar Tree Items

The selection of planters available at some garden centers and some nurseries is impressive, from the tiniest succulent pots on up to those behemoth planters that practically require a truck to haul them away. While it's fun to fantasize while perusing them all, it's a quick trip back to reality after glancing at their price tags. There's no need to shell out loads of cash for a plant pot that seems to suit your outdoor decor style. Instead, get the look of top-dollar decor with dollar store items and a little creative playtime. A basic Dollar Tree planter and a few other supplies from the same store will have you smiling your way to savings as you whip up your own custom-decorated planter.

Decoupage is the secret to creating a beautiful design on a simple plastic pot, such as Dollar Tree's Traditional Lawn and Garden Planter. If that particular planter is out of stock, choose another option that's smooth to the touch, as it's much easier to achieve the desired results with decoupage on a smoother surface. Pick up extras if you like so that you can upgrade another planter with a satisfying and stylish DIY. Dollar Tree also sells the Mod Podge Gloss Craft Adhesive that you'll need for this project. TikTok DIYer @thecraftessa chose a faux chinoiserie design in blue and white for her plant pot upgrade, but other styles can work just as well.