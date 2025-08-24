Repurpose An Old Magazine Rack And Turn It Into A Gorgeous Planter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are all sorts of household items that can be repurposed in your garden, from single-use plastic bottles to outdated pieces of furniture. Magazine racks from bygone eras often make good planters following a few upgrades. After all, they're designed to hold things and tend to be constructed from strong, long-lasting materials. If you don't have a magazine rack gathering dust at home, inexpensive ones may be available at local yard sales and thrift stores. In addition to saving some of the money you would have spent on a new planter, you're keeping valuable materials out of landfills when you upcycle an old magazine rack in this way.

If you're shopping for a secondhand magazine rack, look for a model made of materials that can handle outdoor conditions. Choose a metal rack for maximum durability, or find a wooden one and coat it with a product that protects it from rain and ultraviolet rays. A selection of weatherproof paints such as those in the DecoArt 24-color acrylic Patio Paint set gives you lots of customization options.

Whether you're craving a rainbow-striped planter or want your creation to match your home's trim, this type of paint can give you the look you want while resisting fading and water damage. Also pick up a sheet of biodegradable coconut coir, the type that's used for lining hanging baskets and window boxes, like the Sinimaka coco fiber roll. Make sure it's the right dimensions to cover the parts of the rack that previously held magazines. Not sure of the exact measurements? Go for an oversized roll, because if it's too big, you can always cut it down to size.