The Drought-Tolerant Cascading Flower That Blooms Throughout The Hottest Summers

Plants growing in pots, baskets, and other containers have different hydration needs than their in-ground counterparts. In addition to requiring a higher volume of water, they typically have to be watered more often. Many benefit from a cool drink twice daily when the weather is especially hot and sunny. These generalizations don't really apply to the cascading plant known as the fan flower (Scaevola aemula). It seems to be gunning for the title of "toughest thing you can grow in a hanging basket." If the soil in its container dries out during a heat wave, it will keep making oodles of flowers just to show you it means business.

Fan flower is native to hot, dry regions of Australia, so it's no surprise that it can handle desert-like conditions. In the United States, you can grow it as a perennial in USDA hardiness zones 10 and 11 and an annual elsewhere. This colorful, fuss-free plant is ideal for gardening beginners and people who've nearly given up on plants because they've forgotten to water them so many times. Fan flower is quite an adaptable garden resident, welcoming full sun or partial shade and soil pH ranging from acidic to alkaline. It will even grow on rock walls that most other plants won't touch. Its maintenance needs are minimal, too. You won't have to put a bar of deer-deterring soap near your garden since fan flower isn't very appealing to these woodland creatures. There's no need to deadhead its blossoms, either, so you'll have more time to simply enjoy your yard.

