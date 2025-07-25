A Must-Try Trick That'll Make Sharpening Lawn Mower Blades A Breeze

When it comes to determining whether gas versus electric lawn mowers are for you, one thing is true: Eventually, you'll need to do some maintenance, and that includes sharpening the blades (before the start of each mowing season and every 20 or 25 hours of use in a season). When you first buy a lawn mower, your blades should be ready to go, giving you a clean cut lawn. Over time, you'll find that with each pass, creating that same carefully manicured appearance becomes more and more difficult. If your lawn mower is leaving your grass ragged or uneven rather than with a clean trim, then this is a sign it may be time to sharpen your mower blades — and this must-try trick can make that process easier and more accurate.

Before you can start sharpening your lawn mower blades, you need to remove them from your mower. Then — whether you take advantage of the many ways to sharpen your mower blades yourself or take your blades to a professional —you have to return them to your lawn mower, and this is where problems can arise. At first glance, your lawn mower blades may seem like any orientation is correct. However, during reassembly, you can actually put your lawn mower blades upside down, an easy-to-make mistake that can damage both your grass and your lawn mower.

Thankfully, there's a simple step that can help you prevent this mistake. And the best part? All you need to do is mark one side of your blades with a dab of paint or a Sharpie so you know the proper orientation when reassembling.