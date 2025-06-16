Transform Your Favorite Lamp Into A Fun And Vintage Birdbath

Since each lamp is different, the process for a DIY lamp birdbath is open to modification. No matter what lamp you're repurposing, the electrical parts should be removed. Twist off the finial, remove the shade and squeeze off the harp, if any. Remove the socket out by pressing a flathead screwdriver between the two halves of the socket housing in the area marked "press." Use wire cutters to snip the cord at either end to make it easier to remove the cord from the lamp. Twist off the rest of the harp and remove any other pieces that would get in the way when adding the basin.

Attaching the bowl depends upon what's left atop the lamp structure. It's a good idea to test-fit pieces at this point so you can mix and match as needed. If desired, take it all apart again and spray paint the components any colors you like, or even a faux stone finish. Adding a ceiling light canopy to the top of the lamp creates a stable, decorative surface for the birdbath basin to rest on.

Once you're happy with your design, flip the structure upside down and apply an outdoor epoxy or construction adhesive to all connection points, such as where the basin meets the canopy. Once it's dry, set the birdbath in a place near tree branches so birds have a chance to preen after bathing. Fill the basin with water, add a few stones for the birds to stand upon, then sit back and enjoy your feathered friends as they visit. Remember to change the water every couple days to banish pesky mosquitoes from the birdbath. When it needs a good cleaning, here's how to safely clean your upcycled lamp birdbath.

