Transform Your Favorite Lamp Into A Fun And Vintage Birdbath
Q: When is a lamp not a lamp? A: When you take it apart and turn it into a birdbath! An old lamp you no longer use doesn't have to sit in the closet or a box destined for curbside trash pickup. Many vintage table, desk, and bedside lamps have visually interesting parts that can add a stylish touch to your garden and outdoor living areas. The lamp base and body are the important parts that become the pedestal base of the birdbath, so look for a lamp structure that won't be easy to topple. The basin portion of the birdbath could be an old serving bowl or even a saucer designed to catch water beneath a plant pot. If the bowl-shaped item has a textured inside, that's great: It will help prevent birds from slipping in the water. A bird-friendly bath is a simple hack to get birds to flock to your yard.
This is a wonderful project for thrift store finds, too. Many thrift stores and resale shops have an abundance of lamps at budget prices. Check the housewares section for serving bowls and other vessels that would make interesting birdbath bowls. If you're buying the lamp and the bowl at the same time, it'll be easy to tell if the pieces are sized and shaped to work well together. Local Buy Nothing groups are another great source for DIY Lamp birdbath supplies; you may even be able to acquire everything you'll need without spending a dime.
How to turn a lamp into a birdbath
Since each lamp is different, the process for a DIY lamp birdbath is open to modification. No matter what lamp you're repurposing, the electrical parts should be removed. Twist off the finial, remove the shade and squeeze off the harp, if any. Remove the socket out by pressing a flathead screwdriver between the two halves of the socket housing in the area marked "press." Use wire cutters to snip the cord at either end to make it easier to remove the cord from the lamp. Twist off the rest of the harp and remove any other pieces that would get in the way when adding the basin.
Attaching the bowl depends upon what's left atop the lamp structure. It's a good idea to test-fit pieces at this point so you can mix and match as needed. If desired, take it all apart again and spray paint the components any colors you like, or even a faux stone finish. Adding a ceiling light canopy to the top of the lamp creates a stable, decorative surface for the birdbath basin to rest on.
Once you're happy with your design, flip the structure upside down and apply an outdoor epoxy or construction adhesive to all connection points, such as where the basin meets the canopy. Once it's dry, set the birdbath in a place near tree branches so birds have a chance to preen after bathing. Fill the basin with water, add a few stones for the birds to stand upon, then sit back and enjoy your feathered friends as they visit. Remember to change the water every couple days to banish pesky mosquitoes from the birdbath. When it needs a good cleaning, here's how to safely clean your upcycled lamp birdbath.