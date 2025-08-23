Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Cardboard Under Your Gravel Landscaping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you spend a lot of time in the garden, you've likely read your fair share of tips, tricks, and life hacks online. Some guides, like those that help eliminate the infamous couch grass from taking over your yard or garden, recommend employing sheet cardboard, thanks to its biodegradable properties, and weed-suffocating abilities. While cardboard can certainly be a godsend when it comes to snuffing out weeds, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. In fact, there are many instances where using it can create major problems down the line. One of the key times to avoid utilizing cardboard is when you're putting down gravel landscaping, in order to beautify a walkway, garden, or lawn boundary. As most advanced landscapers will tell you, gravel requires a good deal of maintenance to remain fresh, clean, and weed free. The cardboard box hack, while helpful in the short term, simply doesn't offer the level of support needed, as it naturally breaks down, for long-term gravel maintenance.

While cardboard can work very well in other parts of the garden, if you're looking to lay down some gravel this year, you'll want to reconsider that as the under layer. Instead, consider landscape fabric or other solutions for a weed-free and lower-maintenance gravel walkway.