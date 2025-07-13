How To Choose Between Biodegradable Mulch And Landscaping Fabric For Combating Weeds

Choosing the right mulch for your garden and yard can make a big difference when it comes to fighting weeds. Sometimes, though, aggressive growers will break through the layer of straw or wood chips you've created. This is one reason weed barriers exist. Many people use landscaping fabric or an eco-friendly alternative called biodegradable mulch film as a weed-smothering base layer for their mulch. In addition to blocking the sunlight weeds need to grow, these products function like a castle wall, resisting unwanted plants' efforts to ram their way through. When installed correctly, weed barriers can keep seedlings of Canada thistle, field bindweed, and other stubborn species from sending their shoots skyward.

At first glance, both landscaping fabric and biodegradable mulch film look like large pieces of sheeting you can cut into different sizes and shapes. However, there are important differences to consider when deciding which type to use. Your weed-control goals, maintenance preferences, and landscaping budget should guide your decision-making.

Landscaping fabric is typically made from polypropylene or polyethylene, plastics that are derived from petroleum. This fabric is designed with durability in mind, but some varieties withstand the elements better than others. Though a top-quality landscaping fabric may not need replacing for 15 years, a lower-quality variety might only last a couple of years. On the other hand, biodegradable mulch film breaks down naturally as its name suggests. When used in gardens or farm fields, it's often tilled into the soil at the end of a growing season. These films tend to be made from plant-based materials such as vegetable starches and sugarcane rather than synthetic plastics. As a result, they don't pollute the soil with harmful microplastics.