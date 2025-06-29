Why You Should Add Cardboard To Your Raised Garden Beds

Out-of-control weeds can drain the fun out of gardening as they siphon off nutrients, water, and other resources your most prized plants need. If you've chosen raised beds rather than in-ground gardens for part of your yard, use the power of smothering to keep unwanted plants at bay. Most raised beds have open bottoms that weeds sneak through over time. The soil in these beds keeps some weed seedlings from seeing the light of day, but the strongest specimens may break through the surface and proliferate. Lining the bed's bottom with cardboard can keep these plants from invading the home you've created for vegetables, herbs, or flowers.

Advertisement

Cardboard is easy to obtain for free, and you may already have a wealth of it in your recycling bin. There are many ways to reuse this material in your garden since it's eco-friendly, breaks down naturally, and tends to offer adequate drainage. For example, cardboard egg cartons can be turned into biodegradable flower pots or seed-starting cells that you can plant in your garden. Make sure the cardboard you're repurposing doesn't contain ink, shiny coatings, or glue, which can secrete harmful chemicals into your soil. This is especially important if you intend to eat the plants you're growing. When selecting cardboard for a raised bed, choose the thick, corrugated variety since it takes longer to decompose than its thinner counterparts. If you're especially concerned about weeds, grab enough cardboard to make a multi-layered liner for the bottom of each raised bed.

Advertisement