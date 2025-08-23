How To Mow Your Lawn Safely If You Have Backyard Turtles

Many creatures don't move at the pace of a hectic human life, which means you may cross paths with slower animals as you hike, garden, or even mow your own backyard. Turtles in particular may leisurely make their way through your yard, and it's not that uncommon of an occurrence. The United States is home to more than 50 turtle species, so there's a fair chance at least one or two thrive in your area. Even an aquatic turtle might traipse through your yard, as they're known to travel up to a mile when looking for a decent location to lay eggs. Others may be looking for food or new sources of water, which can make mowing a bit complicated.

If you've seen a turtle in your yard or know of some nearby, it's wise to take a good look around your yard before mowing. Some turtles such as box turtles blend in well with their surroundings, making them harder to notice unless you get close to them. Even a colorful painted turtle may go unnoticed in tall grass, so a little extra time checking the yard before mowing will be well-spent, as you may be saving a turtle's life. This same process also prevents a lawn-mowing mistake that could hurt birds.

So before cutting your grass, walk the entire yard to be on the lookout for turtles, especially if they're regular visitors. If you do find one, don't be afraid. While it's true that some turtles can be dangerous, they just want to be left alone. If you don't want to wait until later to mow, you could place a laundry basket or even a milk crate over it as you mow so you know where it is, then free the turtle soon afterwards. Otherwise, mow slowly and always know where the turtle is before proceeding.