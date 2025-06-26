The Simple Lawn Mowing Mistake That'll Hurt The Birds In Your Yard

Whether you determine a gas or electric lawn mower is right for your yard, before you start mowing, there's a checklist you should go through each and every time. This includes making sure all of your equipment is in good shape, picking the right cutting height using these clever tricks, and deciding how you cut your lawn. However, preparation shouldn't stop there. Instead, before you start mowing and create the picturesque yard of your dreams, take an extra second for this one step that can save your local bird neighbors.

Did you know some birds build their nests on the ground? That's right — instead of building their nests in trees or cavities like you might expect, there are a handful of species that instead cozy up with their eggs in the deep grass of your lawn. Birds aren't the only animals to do this either, with critters like deer and rabbits also turning your yard into their nursery.

Because of this, before you start mowing, it's important to take the time and check your yard. After all, you want to make sure you're aware of any potential hidden nests or baby animals before it's too late.