Keep Bees Away From Your Feeder With These Hummingbird Nectar Tips

Bees are effective pollinators and insects gardeners love to see. Although they may be a welcome sight in your garden plot, they are much less so around your hummingbird feeder. However, given that both hummingbirds and bees are fond of nectar, the very substance with which you fill your feeders to draw in hummers will inevitably attract bees. While there are a number of ways to keep bees away from hummingbird feeders, one possible solution is to make adjustments to the nectar itself.

Whether you are DIYing a homemade hummingbird nectar or buying a premixed solution such as Pennington's Electronectar, it is the sweetness of the liquid formula that attracts both hummingbirds and bees. However, bees tend to have more of a sweet tooth than hummingbirds. So, you can often make your hummingbird feeder less attractive to bees simply by lowering the sweetness of the nectar in your feeder.

Bees like a water-to-sugar ratio in the neighborhood of 3 to 1 best and will settle for 4 to 1. Hummingbirds will continue to flock to your feeder even if the solution is as diluted as 5 to 1, which is typically not sweet enough to interest bees. To dilute your nectar, simply add more water when you are mixing your next batch or add some water to your store-bought premix.