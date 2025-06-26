Keep Your Garden Colorful Year After Year With A Hummingbird-Friendly Flower

Having a beautiful hummingbird-filled garden doesn't have to be a distant dream, it can be a reality. All it takes to have the hummingbird garden of your dreams is planting a great selection of plants that will attract hummingbirds, and keep them cool and hydrated by adding a mister to their bird bath. Adding an additional food source is a good idea as well. Hummingbirds are all about eating, so planting a variety of flowers they love is a sure-fire way to keep them coming back. One hummingbird-friendly flower that will add color to your garden year-after-year is the hoary vervain (Verbena stricta). This clump-forming perennial is native throughout the midwest, especially Missouri, and features tiny, purplish-blue flowers that form on spikes, sticking straight up in bunches.

One of the most popular features of hoary vervain is that it is self-seeding, which means once you plant it, it comes back every year on its own without having to be replanted. This is always a great feature for gardeners that don't want the extra work each year. If you don't want the flower to self-seed, remove the spent flowering spikes before the seeds reach maturity, a process known as deadheading. Another feature that pollinators like hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees love about the plant is the long bloom time, which runs about 4-6 weeks in July and August.