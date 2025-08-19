Is Harbor Freight's $100 Greenhouse A Good Fit For Your Backyard?
Harbor Freight is one of those stores that are fun to explore when hunting for bargains for your backyard projects. You may end up spending more than you expected when you find loads of good deals in one trip, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. For instance, the store sells a simple, portable greenhouse for just under $100, with 198 customer reviews cumulatively ranking it at about 4.3 stars out of 5 and 87% recommending the item. So is the One Stop Gardens 6-foot-by-6-foot greenhouse worth the money for your backyard? Comparable offerings on Amazon show greenhouses that range from about $30 less to more than double the price, so $100 seems reasonable for a greenhouse of this size. Harbor Freight's greenhouse is peaked like a hous, so rainwater can run off the top. The structure also has zippered doors and semi-circular windows/vent flaps in the front and a back that can be closed.
The One Stop Gardens greenhouse is designed for easy assembly, so you can put it up in late winter or early spring to get a head start on moving your vegetable seedlings outside to harden them off, then take it down until the temperatures drop and you'd like to use it again. The frame is all tubular steel parts that fit together, and YouTube reviewer Jack's Pepper Patch notes that they're durable and numbered for easy assembly. The covering material is watertight reinforced polyethylene, and reviewers on Harbor Freight's product page say it feels like a heavy-duty tarp.
The benefits of Harbor Freight's $100 greenhouse
Over all, reviews on the Harbor Freight greenhouse product page are positive, with reviewers noting the structure is "surprisingly good," a "great item for the price," and "still looks like new" after using it for three winters. Of the 198 reviews, 128 gave it 5 stars. More than 100 reviewers appreciated its price and value. Many reviews state it's a good size for house plants.
Multiple reviews praised the metal frame tubing, using terms such as "heavy duty" and "robust." The greenhouse holds up well in storms and high winds when staked properly, noted many reviewers. The product comes with stake-like anchors that twist into the ground. The side panels have extra material at the bottom, so it's easier to weigh down. YouTuber Jack's Pepper Patch noted that the ratchet straps and tension straps that hold the greenhouse together have held up well over several seasons, as have the zippers.
Quite a few reviews stated the greenhouse was easy to set up, even if the instructions were confusing at times. The product information page states the greenhouse has a "revolutionary design" that doesn't involve panel clips and makes assembly by one person easy. Some reviewers agreed. One reviewer said assembly took 90 minutes. Since it's easy to set up and tear down, it can be removed and stored when it's not needed. Several reviewers noted that they used it for different purposes when they weren't using it for plants. At the 6-foot-by-6-foot size, it's more compact than many sheds, so it won't take up much space in the backyard. It also has enough interior space to add narrow shelving to store more plants, pots, or garden tools.
The drawbacks of Harbor Freight's $100 greenhouse
Some reviewers have called the instructions "confusing," "vague," or "bad," and said it took them around 3 hours to assemble. One reviewer said it was "a pain to put together" but noted it will be "easy next time now that I've done it." Another reviewer said "various curse words were yelled" during the multiple-hour assembly process. For what it's worth, that same reviewer said they've "made peace with" the greenhouse and "actually like it" as it has stood up to high winds on more than one occasion (they anchored it with cinder blocks).
Two reviewers said the cover didn't hold up well to the "hot Texas sun" or "hot California sun," deteriorating after a couple of years. One of those users still liked the greenhouse enough to buy another. One user wished they could buy replacement fabric, since their original frame was still in good shape. Some users said the material "could be more transparent," while most reviewers felt plenty of light came through. Some users noted issues with the zipper stitching, or stated that the zipper fell off after a while. (Other reviews had positive comments about the zippers) On the product page, some users reported stitching in some areas made it hard to push the tubing through. Jack's Pepper Patch noted a misplaced grommet.
All in all, the reviewers generally state that this is a good greenhouse for the money, so if you've ever wondered if adding a greenhouse to your yard is a good idea, this could be a good starter size to try for a fairly minimal investment. And the next time you're there, Harbor Freight's affordable lawnmower is worth a look, too.