Is Harbor Freight's $100 Greenhouse A Good Fit For Your Backyard?

Over all, reviews on the Harbor Freight greenhouse product page are positive, with reviewers noting the structure is "surprisingly good," a "great item for the price," and "still looks like new" after using it for three winters. Of the 198 reviews, 128 gave it 5 stars. More than 100 reviewers appreciated its price and value. Many reviews state it's a good size for house plants.

Multiple reviews praised the metal frame tubing, using terms such as "heavy duty" and "robust." The greenhouse holds up well in storms and high winds when staked properly, noted many reviewers. The product comes with stake-like anchors that twist into the ground. The side panels have extra material at the bottom, so it's easier to weigh down. YouTuber Jack's Pepper Patch noted that the ratchet straps and tension straps that hold the greenhouse together have held up well over several seasons, as have the zippers.

Quite a few reviews stated the greenhouse was easy to set up, even if the instructions were confusing at times. The product information page states the greenhouse has a "revolutionary design" that doesn't involve panel clips and makes assembly by one person easy. Some reviewers agreed. One reviewer said assembly took 90 minutes. Since it's easy to set up and tear down, it can be removed and stored when it's not needed. Several reviewers noted that they used it for different purposes when they weren't using it for plants. At the 6-foot-by-6-foot size, it's more compact than many sheds, so it won't take up much space in the backyard. It also has enough interior space to add narrow shelving to store more plants, pots, or garden tools.