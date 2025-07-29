Is Harbor Freight's Only Lawn Mower Worth Its Affordable Price? Here's What Reviews Say

The benefits of an attractive yard are hard to ignore. Improved water and air quality via your well-hydrated lawn, enhanced property value and curb appeal, and bringing neighbors together who also work hard to maintain their yards are just the beginning. A lovely, well-kept yard can even improve overall well-being and mental health by reducing stress and providing a place to relax and unwind that is visually appealing. It takes a lot of work to get and maintain a nice yard, but it is work that is well worth it. One of the most important tools you need for a nice lawn is the right mower. There are many different types of mowers on the market when you're choosing between self-propelled or push mowers, to gas or electric models and even riding lawn mowers for multiple acre properties.

Choosing the right mower for your grass type can make a big difference in how your yard looks. It's easy to make these common mistakes when choosing a mower, but it doesn't have to be difficult. If you've decided on an electric mower, head over to Harbor Freight and take a look at the Atlas 80 volt self-propelled, cordless mower. This may be Harbor Freight's only mower, but a 4.6 rating out of over 1,200 reviews as of this writing makes it clear this mower is a good choice. The feature-packed Atlas is battery-powered using a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, doing away with long cords or dealing with gasoline and oil.