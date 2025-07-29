Is Harbor Freight's Only Lawn Mower Worth Its Affordable Price? Here's What Reviews Say
The benefits of an attractive yard are hard to ignore. Improved water and air quality via your well-hydrated lawn, enhanced property value and curb appeal, and bringing neighbors together who also work hard to maintain their yards are just the beginning. A lovely, well-kept yard can even improve overall well-being and mental health by reducing stress and providing a place to relax and unwind that is visually appealing. It takes a lot of work to get and maintain a nice yard, but it is work that is well worth it. One of the most important tools you need for a nice lawn is the right mower. There are many different types of mowers on the market when you're choosing between self-propelled or push mowers, to gas or electric models and even riding lawn mowers for multiple acre properties.
Choosing the right mower for your grass type can make a big difference in how your yard looks. It's easy to make these common mistakes when choosing a mower, but it doesn't have to be difficult. If you've decided on an electric mower, head over to Harbor Freight and take a look at the Atlas 80 volt self-propelled, cordless mower. This may be Harbor Freight's only mower, but a 4.6 rating out of over 1,200 reviews as of this writing makes it clear this mower is a good choice. The feature-packed Atlas is battery-powered using a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, doing away with long cords or dealing with gasoline and oil.
Pros: Lightweight and easy maintenance
The array of features Harbor Freight's Atlas lawn mower offers homeowners plenty to get excited about, starting with how easy it is to use. The brushless mower provides four times the power and delivers 80 minutes of mowing time when dual batteries are installed. The mower height is easy to adjust with a single lever and offers seven cutting heights to choose from. Easy, no-stress startups are at the top of every homeowner's list, so the push button electric start is a favorite feature. The dual-battery capacity allows for the extra battery to be on board and ready to go and will automatically switch to the charged battery, allowing for longer mowing times.
Reviewers have a lot to say about this mower like username Doug, who has owned an Atlas lawn mower for a few years and states that the blades are easy to remove or sharpen in place, and the mower is lightweight and works well. Another reviewer, Steve, bought the Atlas for his daughter so she wouldn't have to bother with gasoline or oil and says it's easy for her to use and does a great job. One reviwer says the Atlas lawn mower works great on heavy grass, and he couldn't tell the difference between the grass his kids mowed with the Atlas and the grass he mowed with his gas-powered Husqvarna (he does prefer his mower's thumb triggers to Atlas's squeeze handle). One 66-year-old customer was hesitant to purchase a battery operated mower, but finally decided to try the Harbor Freight Atlas lawn mower. She praises its easy use, great quality, and sturdiness, and says she truly loves this mower.
Cons: Batteries not included and don't last long
There are a few complaints reviewers mentioned about the Atlas lawn mower. One of the most often listed was the runtime which could be as short as 15 minutes on one battery. Reviewer Elmer notes that if your grass is heavy and dense, or wet, it will drain the battery much faster than normal. This is where the dual batteries can be helpful. There were some complaints on mechanical issues when first purchased, but those reviewers returned the mower for another one or for a refund. Perry, who likes the mower overall, found the first version he had didn't last a year, but is now happy with the replacement.
Something to be aware of is that the $270 price tag is for the mower only, and does not include an 80v battery, which runs about $140. The Altas battery charger is an additional $80 for a total of almost $500 before taxes to purchase the mower, one battery, and the charger. The mower runs at full power with one battery, but most reviewers purchased two for longer run times. So the burning question is: is Harbor Freight's only lawn mower worth the price? According to 961 perfect 5-star reviews, yes, it is well worth the price and is a mower that more than 72% of consumers who purchased it rave about.
Methodology
The methodology we used when choosing this mower included the large number of positive, 5-star reviews that verified consumers left the Atlas after purchasing and using it. Very few negative reviews were posted: Only 56 out of 1241 reviews were 1 and 2 stars. We also looked at the long list of features that made it hard to pass up seeing how much you're getting for the money, even once you add in the additional cost of a battery (or two) and the charger. Reviewers loved its performance making it a natural choice to suggest for your mowing needs.