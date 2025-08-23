Don't Throw Away Empty Soda Cans — Use Them To Light Up Your Yard

If you enjoy gardening, you might already know that empty soda cans make affordable potted plant fillers for your containers. But have you ever turned them into DIY glowing lanterns? If not, you're missing out! Crafting them can be a fun and creative way to repurpose these household staples into charming garden decor. Instead of hauling your stash to the curb, save a few to add a bit of bling to your next outdoor gathering — or brighten your yard during a power outage. All you need are some soda cans and rechargeable tea lights or battery-operated ones — or some fairy lights. Real candles can lend a romantic glow, but flameless options are less likely to spark a fire.

You'll need a can opener to remove their tops and something to poke holes in their aluminum exterior, such as a hammer and a nail. Placing a towel on your work surface will help steady the containers and prevent accidental injuries; wear work gloves for extra protection. You may want to plan out your designs by sketching them in pencil on paper and then drawing them on your cans with a permanent marker.

However, you can also decorate the cans before punching them. Spray paint is a quick and effective option and allows you to add shimmery metallics or vibrant colors to the container. You could then draw on personalized details like stars or geometric designs with some acrylic paint pens. Another option is to skip the paint and decoupage the cans with glue and patterned napkins, either delicate floral ones for a vintage vibe or bold prints for a modern look.